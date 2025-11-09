403
Colombia's Anti-Petro Bloc Tests A“Mega-Primary” To Unite Right, Center, And Hard Right
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's opposition is attempting a simple fix to a complex problem: too many candidates chasing the same voters.
Party bosses from the Liberal, Conservative, Centro Democrático, Cambio Radical and Verde Oxígeno camps are building a single“mega-consultation” for March 2026.
The idea is to let center and right-leaning voters choose one standard-bearer months before the May presidential first round, reducing the chances of splitting the anti-incumbent vote.
Here's the story behind the story. The government's allies moved early, rallying around Senator Iván Cepeda after a high-turnout internal vote.
That head start-organization, money, message discipline-spooked rivals who remember how crowded fields have decided past races. The mega-primary is the counter: one date, one ballot, one winner.
But the coalition is a spectrum, not a bloc. On one end are technocratic figures who talk institutions, budgets, and regulatory certainty; on the other are combative outsiders who fill town squares and dominate social media.
Colombia's Anti-Petro Bloc Tests a“Mega-Primary” to Unite Right, Center, and Hard Right
In between sit traditional party machines that still control local networks. Getting these tribes to accept common rules-and then to accept the result-will be the true test.
Two deadlines sharpen the choices. By December 8, parties must formally join the March ballot and register congressional slates, forcing several hopefuls to pick Senate over the presidency.
Within Centro Democrático, a plan to winnow five aspirants via polling triggered disputes, a reminder that unity is as much about process as personalities.
A unified opposition would give voters a clear two-project race-one prioritizing institutional stability, fiscal restraint, and focused security policy versus a more state-driven economic program and activist agenda favored by the current camp.
For investors and employers, clarity arrives earlier: fewer candidates to price, fewer platforms to parse, and a better read on Congress-Executive alignment after May.
What to watch next: which parties formally sign on in December; whether signature-gathering independents are admitted; and whether the main right-of-center party exits its internal wrangling with one credible contender.
If the mega-primary holds, Colombia heads into 2026 with an unusually tidy ballot. If it fractures, old math returns-and fragmentation, once again, could decide the race.
