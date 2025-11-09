403
Trump Says Modi “Wants Him” to Visit India
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wants him” to visit the country, as both nations work on negotiating a trade agreement.
Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump described his conversations about a possible deal with Modi as “going great,” while reiterating his assertion that New Delhi is cutting back on imports of Russian oil.
“He largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going,” Trump stated.
Earlier this year, trade discussions between India and the US hit a deadlock, as the South Asian country reportedly hesitated to accept some of Washington’s demands, which included opening up its agricultural and dairy sectors to American goods.
In response, Washington imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, including a 25% surcharge tied to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
Earlier this month, India’s Foreign Ministry addressed Trump’s remarks about reducing Russian oil imports, emphasizing that the country’s energy procurement choices are guided by national priorities and the welfare of consumers.
