Israel Launches Airstrike on S. Lebanon, Leaving One Dead
(MENAFN) A deadly Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon claimed one life Sunday, marking yet another violation of the ceasefire accord that has been in effect since November 2024, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
Ministry officials confirmed the casualty resulted from an attack targeting territory between Al-Sawwaneh and Khirbet Selm within the Bint Jbeil region.
A Lebanese news agency reported that an Israeli unmanned aircraft launched three missiles at a pickup truck traveling through the area.
The news agency further documented Israeli drone activity conducting low-altitude surveillance flights across multiple zones, including the Tyre district and surrounding communities, Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, and portions of Bint Jbeil.
Israeli ground forces simultaneously executed a sweep operation utilizing heavy armaments along the periphery of Alma Al-Shaab in Tyre.
The Israeli military has not issued any statement regarding the strike at this time.
Southern Lebanon has witnessed escalating volatility in recent weeks as Israeli forces intensify what have become routine airstrikes deep inside Lebanese territory, justifying the operations as efforts to eliminate Hezbollah operatives and dismantle the group's infrastructure.
Israeli military operations have resulted in more than 4,000 fatalities and left nearly 17,000 wounded across Lebanon since hostilities erupted in October 2023, ultimately escalating into comprehensive offensive actions beginning September 2024.
