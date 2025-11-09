403
South Africa Cracks Down on Hiring Undocumented Migrants
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned that employers who employ "undocumented foreign nationals" could face imprisonment or monetary penalties under the nation’s Immigration Act.
He highlighted that illegal immigration continues to place a heavy burden on South Africa’s public services and national security.
The government is stepping up measures to repatriate individuals residing unlawfully in the country while encouraging lawful and skills-based migration.
During a session in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa stressed that one of the key strategies to combat illegal immigration is reinforcing the security of South Africa’s borders.
He addressed a question from IFP Chief Whip Nhlanhla Hadebe, who inquired about the government’s policy measures to manage the estimated 15% of "undocumented foreign nationals" in South Africa and how law enforcement agencies and Home Affairs would coordinate to implement immigration laws.
Ramaphosa explained that the administration is bolstering border security and law enforcement efforts to tackle the challenges posed by undocumented migrants.
He noted that the recently formed Border Management Authority (BMA) has stationed 600 border officers at high-risk areas to stop "undocumented and inadmissible migrants" from entering the country.
“The BMA has demonstrated the effectiveness of modern technology, like the utilisation of drones,” he added.
