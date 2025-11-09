403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rocket Attack Targets Tanker Off Somali Coast
(MENAFN) A tanker journeying from India to South Africa came under assault from rocket-propelled grenades and was boarded by “unauthorized personnel” near Somalia’s shoreline, maritime authorities reported on Thursday.
In an announcement, Latsco Marine Management Inc. confirmed a security breach aboard its Malta-flagged vessel, Hellas Aphrodite.
“The incident occurred at approximately 11:48 hours local time (UTC+4) on 6 November 2025, while the vessel, carrying a cargo of gasoline, was transiting from Sikka, India, to Durban, South Africa,” roughly 550 nautical miles from Somalia’s coast, the Greek company stated.
“The small craft fired small arms and RPG’s towards the vessel,” according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO).
The tanker’s personnel secured themselves in a safe room. The managing company reported that all 24 crew members are safe and accounted for, and communication with them is being maintained.
The organization “has activated its emergency response team and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure the continued safety and welfare of the crew.”
This attack comes shortly after another incident, where the Cayman Islands-flagged Stolt Sagaland was allegedly targeted in a pirate assault.
A tanker located about 330 nautical miles southeast of Mogadishu, Somalia, reported a small boat approaching and firing, according to a media outlet, citing the EU naval mission in the area, Operation Atalanta.
The crew of that tanker were unharmed, and the ship successfully avoided the attack.
In an announcement, Latsco Marine Management Inc. confirmed a security breach aboard its Malta-flagged vessel, Hellas Aphrodite.
“The incident occurred at approximately 11:48 hours local time (UTC+4) on 6 November 2025, while the vessel, carrying a cargo of gasoline, was transiting from Sikka, India, to Durban, South Africa,” roughly 550 nautical miles from Somalia’s coast, the Greek company stated.
“The small craft fired small arms and RPG’s towards the vessel,” according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO).
The tanker’s personnel secured themselves in a safe room. The managing company reported that all 24 crew members are safe and accounted for, and communication with them is being maintained.
The organization “has activated its emergency response team and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure the continued safety and welfare of the crew.”
This attack comes shortly after another incident, where the Cayman Islands-flagged Stolt Sagaland was allegedly targeted in a pirate assault.
A tanker located about 330 nautical miles southeast of Mogadishu, Somalia, reported a small boat approaching and firing, according to a media outlet, citing the EU naval mission in the area, Operation Atalanta.
The crew of that tanker were unharmed, and the ship successfully avoided the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment