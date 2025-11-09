403
German police find painted swastikas with blood across town
(MENAFN) Authorities in the central German town of Hanau reported that swastikas painted using human blood were discovered on numerous vehicles and buildings.
The incident first came to light on Wednesday when a resident noticed a red swastika on the hood of his car in the Lamboy district. Further investigation revealed nearly 50 vehicles marked in the same manner, along with several mailboxes and house fronts spanning five streets.
A forensic examination confirmed that the red substance was indeed human blood, police spokesman Thomas Leipold told reporters on Thursday. He clarified, however, that the quantity was small and did not indicate that anyone had been fatally harmed.
Later that day, authorities arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the vandalism. Officials noted that the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 1.2, indicating moderate intoxication. Police stated that there was no political motive behind the act and suggested it may have been triggered by a workplace incident. The individual has been placed in a psychiatric facility.
Displaying Nazi symbols, including swastikas, is prohibited in Germany and can result in up to three years in prison or a fine. Police are treating the case as property damage and the use of symbols from unconstitutional organizations.
Hanau’s mayor, Claus Kaminsky, condemned the act, calling it an affront to “every boundary of decency and humanity.”
“Especially in our city, which was deeply affected by the racist attack on February 19, 2020, such an act causes deep consternation,” he added, according to reports.
Kaminsky was referencing a shooting in Hanau five years ago, when a German national attacked a hookah bar, killing nine people of immigrant backgrounds. That tragedy remains one of Germany’s most severe instances of domestic terrorism since World War II.
