Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Detonation of Unexploded Israeli Munition Kills Child in Gaza

2025-11-09 06:28:58
(MENAFN) A Palestinian child died in the Gaza Strip on Saturday following the detonation of unexploded military ordnance abandoned by the Israeli army, media outlets reported.

A Palestinian news agency, referencing sources, stated that the explosion occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Unexploded munitions deployed by the Israeli army during military operations on Gaza continue presenting a severe danger to Palestinians.

Despite a ceasefire ending active combat, remnants of warfare left by Israeli forces persist in causing fatalities.

Palestinian government statistics indicate 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain dispersed throughout Gaza, with clearance operations projected to require between 20 and 30 years. Officials further report that authorization for demining equipment entry has been denied.

Gaza, currently resembling an expansive minefield, presents heightened danger to children who constitute the most at-risk demographic as they frequently remain unaware of the lethal hazards these munitions present.

