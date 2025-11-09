403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Detonation of Unexploded Israeli Munition Kills Child in Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian child died in the Gaza Strip on Saturday following the detonation of unexploded military ordnance abandoned by the Israeli army, media outlets reported.
A Palestinian news agency, referencing sources, stated that the explosion occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Unexploded munitions deployed by the Israeli army during military operations on Gaza continue presenting a severe danger to Palestinians.
Despite a ceasefire ending active combat, remnants of warfare left by Israeli forces persist in causing fatalities.
Palestinian government statistics indicate 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain dispersed throughout Gaza, with clearance operations projected to require between 20 and 30 years. Officials further report that authorization for demining equipment entry has been denied.
Gaza, currently resembling an expansive minefield, presents heightened danger to children who constitute the most at-risk demographic as they frequently remain unaware of the lethal hazards these munitions present.
A Palestinian news agency, referencing sources, stated that the explosion occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Unexploded munitions deployed by the Israeli army during military operations on Gaza continue presenting a severe danger to Palestinians.
Despite a ceasefire ending active combat, remnants of warfare left by Israeli forces persist in causing fatalities.
Palestinian government statistics indicate 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain dispersed throughout Gaza, with clearance operations projected to require between 20 and 30 years. Officials further report that authorization for demining equipment entry has been denied.
Gaza, currently resembling an expansive minefield, presents heightened danger to children who constitute the most at-risk demographic as they frequently remain unaware of the lethal hazards these munitions present.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment