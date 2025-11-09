Personal Injury Attorney Joseph Miklos Of Garden City Explains How To Protect Your Rights After A New York Car Accident For Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should someone do right after being involved in a car accident in New York? According to a HelloNation article, Personal Injury Attorney Joseph Miklos of Garden City outlines clear, practical steps that can help protect an individual's rights and strengthen any potential personal injury claim.

The article begins by stressing that safety must always come first after any car accident. Checking for injuries, contacting 911, and waiting for emergency responders are critical first actions. Even if an accident seems minor, leaving the scene too soon can create serious legal problems under New York law. Staying calm, remaining present until police arrive, and following basic safety procedures can have lasting legal and personal benefits.

Joseph Miklos emphasizes that documenting the scene is one of the most important steps a driver can take. Taking photos of vehicle damage, license plates, and road conditions provides evidence that may prove essential later. Recording the time, weather, and location also helps clarify what occurred. These simple actions can prevent confusion or disputes about liability and fault. The HelloNation article notes that individuals should never admit fault at the scene, even informally. Statements made in the moment could later affect how insurance companies or courts assign responsibility.

Filing a police report is another essential part of handling a car accident in New York. When injuries or significant property damage occur, a formal report helps establish the facts of the event. Law enforcement will issue a report number, which becomes valuable when filing an insurance claim. If police are unable to respond, the article reminds readers that New York law requires drivers to file their own report with the Department of Motor Vehicles within ten days. Following this process helps maintain compliance and preserves important documentation.

The article further explains that even if no injuries appear right away, seeking medical attention should never be delayed. Some car accident injuries, such as concussions or whiplash, may take hours or days to appear. Medical records serve as vital proof that connects injuries to the incident itself. Without them, a personal injury claim may be harder to prove. By getting checked promptly, victims protect both their health and their legal rights.

Before speaking with any insurance company, the HelloNation article advises readers to understand their rights fully. Insurance adjusters may seem helpful, but their main goal is often to limit payouts. Individuals are not required to give recorded statements or accept quick settlements before speaking with legal counsel. Providing too much information early could lead to lower compensation for medical bills, lost income, or ongoing care needs.

As a Personal Injury Attorney with extensive experience in Manhattan and the broader New York area, Joseph Miklos highlights that early legal advice can be critical. An attorney ensures that communications with insurers are accurate, deadlines are met, and no rights are waived by mistake. A qualified professional can guide victims through the process, making sure they pursue all the compensation available under New York's complex insurance and no-fault system.

The article also outlines how New York's no-fault system affects most drivers. Under this system, a person's own insurance policy typically covers medical expenses and lost wages regardless of who caused the crash. However, when injuries are severe, victims may step outside the no-fault system and pursue legal action against the at-fault driver. Knowing when that exception applies is key to obtaining the full financial recovery the law allows.

Throughout the HelloNation feature, Miklos provides clear explanations of how evidence, medical care, and legal advice all work together to support a strong personal injury claim. For many accident victims, the days following a crash can feel overwhelming. Having a clear plan of action-prioritizing safety, documentation, and legal guidance-helps restore a sense of control. Each of these steps also supports a smoother path to recovery both physically and financially.

The HelloNation article also reminds readers that car accidents bring not only physical harm but also emotional and financial stress. Victims may face medical appointments, car repairs, lost time from work, and pressure from insurance adjusters. By understanding the basics of the no-fault system, the importance of the police report, and the need for legal representation, individuals can avoid mistakes that could reduce their compensation.

In the end, Joseph Miklos's message is that protecting one's rights after a car accident in New York begins with preparation and knowledge. From the first moments at the scene to the later stages of filing claims or seeking damages, every decision matters. Acting carefully, documenting every detail, and consulting with an attorney are the best ways to ensure fairness and full recovery.

