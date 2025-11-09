403
RSF Buries, Burns Civilians Bodies in El-Fasher Massacres
(MENAFN) Local medics reported Sunday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have buried hundreds of civilians in mass graves and burned others in El-Fasher, a city in western Sudan.
“The RSF has collected hundreds of bodies from the streets and the city’s neighborhoods and buried some in mass graves and burnt others in a desperate attempt to conceal evidence of their crimes against civilians,” the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement.
The organization labeled the burials a “full-fledged genocide” and condemned the attacks as a “violation of all international and religious norms that prohibit the mutilation of corpses and guarantee the dead the right to a dignified burial.”
“The situation in El-Fasher has gone beyond a humanitarian catastrophe to become a systematic genocide, targeting human life and dignity amid an appalling international silence that amounts to complicity,” the statement added.
“The RSF crimes cannot be erased by burying or burning,” the medical group continued, urging the global community to take swift steps to establish an independent international investigation into the atrocities against civilians in El-Fasher.
The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Oct. 26. Reports from local and international organizations indicate that the seizure involved ethnic-based massacres, raising concerns that the offensive could deepen Sudan’s geographical fragmentation.
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been engaged in a conflict that has resisted multiple regional and international mediation efforts. The fighting has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions to flee their homes.
