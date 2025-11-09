403
EU to tighten visa rules for Russian citizens
(MENAFN) The European Union is planning to tighten entry rules for Russian citizens, limiting most to single-entry Schengen visas as part of ongoing efforts to curb their travel, according to reports citing European officials. Humanitarian cases would remain exempt from the new restrictions.
The measures are expected to be part of a broader package aimed at reducing Russian arrivals and could be adopted as early as this week, officials added.
The EU has already implemented steps to restrict Russian movement in previous sanctions rounds. Under its 19th sanctions package, adopted last month, Moscow’s diplomats are now required to notify member states in advance of travel across the Schengen Area.
Responding to the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Europe is likely to continue imposing additional restrictions on Russian nationals. He remarked that Europeans “are diligently recalling everything connected to the confrontation that occurred during the Cold War, and are just as diligently adding new elements to this confrontation.”
Prior to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Europe was a popular destination for Russians, with over 4 million Schengen visas issued to citizens in 2019. Since then, the EU has made travel more difficult and costly by suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Moscow and increasing scrutiny of applications.
While the European Commission cannot impose a full ban on Russian visitors, it has repeatedly encouraged member states to adopt stricter criteria for visa issuance.
