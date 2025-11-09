403
Trump says S. Africa “shouldn't even be” member of G20
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized South Africa, declaring that the country “shouldn't even be” part of the G20, where it currently holds the rotating presidency.
During South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington in May, Trump accused the South African government of permitting a “genocide” of Afrikaners, the descendants of Dutch settlers who held dominance during the apartheid era.
Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Trump stated that he would skip the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, claiming that South Africa “shouldn’t even be in the ‘Gs’ anymore because what’s happened there is bad.” He added, “I told them I’m not going. I’m not going to represent our country there.”
At the same forum, Trump described Miami as a “haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa,” predicting that more people would soon arrive “fleeing communism in New York City,” referencing the election of Zohran Mamdani, a socialist politician and critic of Trump, as mayor.
His comments appeared to also target immigrants from socialist countries in South America, a region he criticized during the forum, many of whom have settled in Florida.
Trump frequently voices grievances against countries in the Global South. He has previously accused Mexico of “sending criminals” to the US, criticized Brazil for prosecuting former President Jair Bolsonaro on alleged coup charges, and condemned Colombian President Gustavo Petro over alleged drug-related involvement.
The G20, founded in 1999, was designed to include non-Western nations gaining economic influence. Supporters argue that it is more representative than the G7, which comprises only the US and its closest allies.
