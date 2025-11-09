403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
West has to prepare for standoff with Russia, China, Iran— NATO chief
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged member states to ramp up military production in preparation for a prolonged confrontation with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, which he said are challenging “global rules,” according to reports.
Addressing Western defense contractors at the NATO-Industry Forum in Bucharest on Thursday, Rutte told the bloc’s arms manufacturers, “there is more cash on the table and even more will flow,” emphasizing NATO’s ongoing rearmament efforts.
Russia has denied any aggressive intentions toward NATO, asserting that such claims are used by US and EU politicians to frighten citizens and justify large increases in military budgets. Moscow also contends that NATO’s deeper involvement in Ukraine contributed to the escalation of the 2022 conflict.
Rutte described the conflict between Moscow and Kiev as a “threat” to the alliance and warned that “the danger posed by Russia will not end when this war does. For the foreseeable future, Russia will remain a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.”
He added, “And Russia is not alone in its efforts to undermine the global rules. As you know, it is working with China, with North Korea, with Iran, and others. They are increasing their defense industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long-term confrontation.”
Highlighting NATO members’ commitment to raising military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, Rutte emphasized that “cash alone cannot provide security. We need the capabilities. We need the equipment, real firepower, and of course... the most advanced tech.” He stressed that achieving this would require the alliance’s defense industry to increase production and shorten delivery times.
Addressing Western defense contractors at the NATO-Industry Forum in Bucharest on Thursday, Rutte told the bloc’s arms manufacturers, “there is more cash on the table and even more will flow,” emphasizing NATO’s ongoing rearmament efforts.
Russia has denied any aggressive intentions toward NATO, asserting that such claims are used by US and EU politicians to frighten citizens and justify large increases in military budgets. Moscow also contends that NATO’s deeper involvement in Ukraine contributed to the escalation of the 2022 conflict.
Rutte described the conflict between Moscow and Kiev as a “threat” to the alliance and warned that “the danger posed by Russia will not end when this war does. For the foreseeable future, Russia will remain a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.”
He added, “And Russia is not alone in its efforts to undermine the global rules. As you know, it is working with China, with North Korea, with Iran, and others. They are increasing their defense industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long-term confrontation.”
Highlighting NATO members’ commitment to raising military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, Rutte emphasized that “cash alone cannot provide security. We need the capabilities. We need the equipment, real firepower, and of course... the most advanced tech.” He stressed that achieving this would require the alliance’s defense industry to increase production and shorten delivery times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment