Lok Sabha Speaker To Open CPA India Region Zone-III Meet In Kohima

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 22nd Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III in Kohima, Nagaland, on 10 November 2025 (Monday), according to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio; Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Nagaland Legislative Assembly speaker, and CPI India region zone-3 Chairman Sharingain Longkumer, will grace the occasion.

Conference Details and Key Themes

The two-day Conference, organised on November 10-11, will witness participation from Presiding Officers, MPs and MLAs of Zone III of CPA India Region, consisting of 8 States of the Northeastern region.

The theme of the Conference is "Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change." Meanwhile, the sub-themes are Role of Legislatures in Achieving Viksit Bharat and Climate Change - In the Light of Recent Cloudbursts and Landslides in Parts of the Northeast Region.

Closing Ceremony and Activities

According to the official statement, the closing ceremony will be addressed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. The Vote of Thanks will be proposed by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly speaker and Vice Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III Thomas A Sangma, and Toiho Yeptho, Deputy Speaker, Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

A Tree Plantation Drive will also be organised to commemorate the Conference, the statement added.

Role of CPA India Region Zone III

CPA India Region Zone III has played an important role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing specific regional issues like infrastructure development and the Act East Policy for the Northeast.

Key achievements include the inclusion of the Northeast Region in the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation and calls for accelerating infrastructure projects, enhanced trading outposts, and cultural exchanges. The zone also focuses on improving parliamentary processes and making them more accessible and inclusive through greater use of technologies as seen in the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), digitalisation programme and active public engagement. (ANI)

