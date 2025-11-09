Shehnaaz Gill To Abhishek Bajaj: 7 Stars Who Won Hearts But Missed The Trophy

News from Bigg Boss 19 reveals that Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted this week. Though many expected him to win, he didn't. Here's a look at fan-favorite contestants who couldn't claim the trophy.

According to media reports, Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19. Fans are disappointed by this news, as many believed he had a strong chance of winning the show's trophy, making his exit a surprising turn.

Baseer Ali Khan is also among the fan favorites who didn't win. Many expected him to claim the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, but his journey ended before he could take the crown.

Shehnaaz Gill, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss 13, entertained audiences with her charm and energy. Despite reaching the finale, she couldn't secure the winner's title, leaving fans rooting for her throughout the season.

Hina Khan was a fan-favorite in Bigg Boss 11, winning hearts with her style and personality. However, Shilpa Shinde ultimately claimed the season's trophy, leaving Hina just short of the winner's title.

In Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra enjoyed immense popularity and was a fan favorite. However, despite his strong presence in the house, he was eventually eliminated, leaving audiences disappointed.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was widely loved for his strategy and charm. Despite his popularity, he faced a sudden eviction, surprising fans who had expected him to go much further in the show.

Asim Riaz was a prominent contestant in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth Shukla won the season, Asim impressed audiences throughout and ended as the second runner-up, earning immense fan admiration.