Cristiano Ronaldo Says Arsenal Can Win Premier League, Reveals He Was Close To Joining The Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his career could have taken a completely different path, disclosing he once came close to joining Arsenal before his famous move to Manchester United. In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the Portuguese icon opened up about the near transfer that almost changed football history.

Offer in 2003?

Ronaldo recalled that Arsenal had shown strong interest in signing him before his breakthrough move to Old Trafford.“I was very close to joining them,” he admitted, before adding that the deal eventually fell through. Though he refrained from stating exactly when negotiations took place, reports suggest the approach came in 2003, when Arsene Wenger was still managing Arsenal.

At that time, Wenger had even invited the young winger to train with the Gunners, impressed by his talent at Sporting Lisbon. However, Manchester United soon intervened with a £12 million offer that secured one of the most pivotal transfers in modern football. What could have been Arsenal's coup instead marked the beginning of Ronaldo's journey at United, where he rose to global superstardom and collected numerous titles.

“Not rival”

Despite the twist of fate, Ronaldo maintains a deep respect for Arsenal. Speaking about their current team, he said he admires their football philosophy and doesn't see them as direct rivals.“I like Arsenal. They're a great team,” he told Morgan, even tipping them as strong contenders for the Premier League title this season.“I think Arsenal can win the Premier League this season. I like them, I like the team. It's always difficult.”

Now continuing his career with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to score goals on the pitch and make headlines off it.