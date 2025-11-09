Thalapathy Vijay's Jananayagan Set For Pongal Release, Streaming Rumors Rise - Check Here

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jananayagan, has grabbed headlines as the OTT rights deal is officially out. Fans are curious about which platform will stream the much-anticipated movie digitally.

Thalapathy Vijay has wrapped up shooting for Jananayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. Fans are emotional, finding it hard to accept that this is his last film, a heartfelt decision to ensure cinema doesn't interfere with his political journey.

Analysts believe the upcoming assembly election results will determine whether Thalapathy Vijay's exit from cinema is permanent or temporary. With his recent films earning over ₹500 crore, fans speculate Jananayagan could become Kollywood's first ₹1000 crore blockbuster.

Pooja Hegde stars opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Jananayagan, with Mamitha Baiju playing a pivotal role. Made on a massive ₹350 crore budget, Vijay reportedly earned ₹275 crore. Produced by KVN Productions, the film features music by Rockstar Anirudh.

Set for a grand Pongal release on January 9, Jananayagan recently unveiled its first single,“Thalapathy Kacheri,” which could mark Vijay's final song. Fans now speculate that the film might be a remake of Balakrishna's 'Bhagavanth Kesari', fueling excitement and curiosity online.

The Thalapathy Kacheri song from Jananayagan went viral, garnering lakhs of views within minutes. Exciting news for fans: the film's digital rights have reportedly been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, ensuring it will stream on the platform soon.