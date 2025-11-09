Super Typhoon Fung-Wong Kills And Injures Dozens As 100,000 Evacuate In Philippines

Philippine authorities confirmed that several people were killed and dozens injured as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong battered the country's eastern and northern provinces with winds exceeding 230 km/h. More than 100,000 residents have been evacuated from coastal and low-lying areas.

According to the state weather bureau PAGASA, the storm made landfall near Catanduanes on Sunday morning before sweeping toward Luzon. The provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur were placed under the highest Category 5 alert, while Metro Manila remained under Category 3.

Officials reported power outages and flooding across parts of Eastern Visayas, where emergency workers and coast guard teams conducted rescue operations. Ferry services and flights across the affected regions were suspended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said over 300 domestic and international flights were canceled due to severe weather, while electricity and communication lines were disrupted in multiple provinces.

The deadly storm follows closely after Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed more than 200 people last week. Officials fear back-to-back disasters could overwhelm emergency services as heavy rains continue to threaten landslides and further flooding across central and northern Luzon.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram