Angelina Jolie Shares Impressions Of Visiting Kherson And Mykolaiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She shared her impressions on Instagram, according to Ukrinform.

“I visited Mykolaiv and Kherson in Ukraine this week to meet families living on the frontline. The threat of drones was a constant, heavy presence. You hear a low hum in the sky. It's become known locally as a 'human safari', with drones used to track, hunt and terrorize people, constantly. There was a moment when we had to pause and wait while a drone flew overhead. I was in protective gear, and for me, it was just a couple of days. The families here live with this every single day,” the actress wrote.

Jolie said people shared stories with her about the psychological toll of living under constant threat and the fear of being forgotten by the world.

“They've moved their schools, clinics and daycare into reinforced basements, determined that life will go on. It was hard but inspiring to witness,” she added.

The actress emphasized that she was struck by the incredible courage and skill of Ukrainian volunteers and local organizations. In her view, governments around the world should show the same courage to stop conflicts and protect civilians.

Hollywood star Angelinamakes brief stop in Vinnytsia

As Ukrinform reported, on November 5, Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv, and on November 8 she made a brief stop in Vinnytsia.

Photo: Legacy of War Foundation, FayneZP/X