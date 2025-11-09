Russian Army Tries To Strike Both Power Generation Facilities And Electrical Grids Ministry Of Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The First Deputy Minister of Energy, Artem Nekrasov, stated this during a TV broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We can see that the enemy has changed its tactics and is trying to strike simultaneously at power generation facilities as well as transmission and distribution systems. Unfortunately, this approach complicates the prompt restoration of stable power supply and normal operation of the energy system," Nekrasov said.

According to him, the system's operation is gradually stabilizing, but full restoration will take time.

Nekrasov noted that in most regions of the country, after the November 8 attack, hourly power outages had to be introduced for all categories of consumers, along with capacity restriction schedules for industry and businesses. These measures will remain in effect through the end of the current day. The situation remains most difficult in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions, where up to three stages of rolling blackouts are in place simultaneously.

In other regions where restrictions are applied, including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and others, hourly outages of up to 2.5 stages are in effect.

He urges Ukrainians to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during peak load hours, from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of a massive Russian attack during the night of November 8, several major energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions were damaged.

Centrenergo announced that due to enemy shelling, all of its thermal power plants have stopped operating and are no longer generating electricity.

On the evening of November 8, another Russian attack on one of DTEK's thermal power plants was reported.

