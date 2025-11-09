Local Group Promotes Domestic Tourism Through Hiking

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 9 (Petra) – The "Outdoor and More in Jordan" group organized a series of "Know Your Country" initiatives aimed at encouraging domestic tourism by visiting tourist and natural sites across the Kingdom's governorates through group hikes and trail explorations.Team leader Captain Luay Salou told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the group was formed out of a shared passion for exploring Jordan's diverse landscapes and raising public awareness of the Kingdom's natural beauty. He noted that the routes are selected based on weather and season, explaining that northern regions such as Ajloun and Jerash are ideal from March to June and from September to November, while southern destinations like Petra, Wadi Rum, Dana, and Wadi Araba are best suited for winter and early spring hikes.Salou said the team avoids hiking in valleys after November to ensure participants' safety from flash floods, focusing instead on safer mountain trails. He underlined that the trips aim to highlight lesser-known natural sites, promote Jordan's diverse geography, and strengthen social bonds by fostering teamwork and cooperation among participants.He pointed out that the programs cater to all age groups, including children, emphasizing that hiking enhances physical fitness, nurtures a love for nature, and builds teamwork and self-reliance skills. The group ensures a safe and well-organized environment by providing first aid kits, rest periods, water, and meals in cooperation with local communities, contributing to cultural exchange and local economic support.Salou also noted that hiking promotes physical and mental well-being by reducing stress, strengthening immunity, and generating positive energy. The trips include activities and competitions that encourage engagement and create memorable experiences for participants.Participant Layan Ezz Eddin said the trips foster a family-like atmosphere, with teamwork and mutual care prevailing among participants. Raw'a Zayoud praised the team's organization and the leader's trail expertise, noting that the trips combine education, exploration, and enjoyment. Participant Alaa Abdeen highlighted the sense of adventure and interaction fostered through group activities, which enrich the overall experience and leave lasting memories.