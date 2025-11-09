JHCO Dispatches New Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs and the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, on Sunday dispatched a new humanitarian aid convoy to the Syrian Arab Republic.The convoy, comprising 16 trucks loaded with prefabricated homes ready for immediate use to provide safe shelter for families who have lost their homes, and medical supplies and medicines to address urgent health needs in several areas, said Secretary-General of the JHCO Hussein Shibli. This comes as part of the Kingdom's continuous efforts to support and assist the Syrian people.Shibli noted that the aid was secured through collaboration with the Helping Hand Organization, MedGlobal, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Jordan, and will be distributed by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Suwayda Governorate and in shelters for displaced persons in Daraa, who have been affected by the deteriorating humanitarian conditions resulting from the recent tragic events in Suwayda.On September 11, 2025, the Kingdom, in cooperation with the State of Qatar, sent a humanitarian aid convoy as part of a joint Arab effort to support Syria in facing the repercussions of the recent events in the province.