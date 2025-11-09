403
Kuwait Social Affairs Min.: Family Support Policies Essential For Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, affirmed on Sunday that focusing on family support policies is not an option but a necessity to ensure social security and sustainable development.
This came in a speech by Al-Huwailah at the opening of the Fifth Gulf Forum on Family Policies, hosted by Kuwait. The two-day forum, themed "Gulf Family: Between Digital Challenges and Opportunities for Human Investment," is organized by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Social Affairs with the participation of GCC entities.
She stated that the forum complements joint Gulf efforts to develop social policies that highlight the vital importance of the family as the nucleus of Gulf society.
Al-Huwailah added that challenges such as the changing landscape of family dialogue and the disconnection, or what is known as "digital silence," between generations due to the excessive use of smart devices and social media, along with issues related to cybersecurity and the impact of digital content on the authentic values and customs of the Gulf family, pose significant challenges.
She called for transforming these challenges into an opportunity to invest in building the skills of individuals of all ages and emphasized the importance of utilizing technology as a tool for family empowerment, not isolation.
For his part, the Director General of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Mohammad Al-Obaidli, stressed to KUNA the importance of strengthening policies to support Gulf families in light of rapid digital transformations.
Al-Obaidli stated that the forum is being held amid profound global changes that are impacting family identity and cohesion.
He pointed out that current challenges include the intensive use of technology by children and adolescents and its impact on family relationships, as well as the need to balance the demands of life and work.
Al-Obaidli also highlighted the importance of developing accurate social databases and modern information systems to help decision-makers anticipate future trends and formulate effective social policies.
In a similar statement to KUNA, Dr. Sharifa Al-Emadi, Executive Director of the Doha International Family Institute, said that digital challenges have become a global phenomenon, not limited to the Gulf region.
She noted that the Institute's studies have shown that the absence of parental supervision and the lack of quality time between parents and their children contribute to children's increased use of devices and social media.
Dr. Al-Emadi added that the results showed children are influenced by their parents' behavior in this regard, explaining that 80 percent of the children surveyed confirmed that their parents spend a lot of time online, which leads the child to repeat the same behavior as a learning and imitating pattern.
She emphasized the importance of promoting shared family activities such as playing traditional games, engaging in sports, and visiting parks to create real-life interaction.
Regarding the role of institutions, Dr. Al-Emadi called for the adoption of mandatory parenting programs.
She explained that children represent the true investment of the family and society, which necessitates providing structured educational and training programs for parents in cooperation with relevant institutions and authorities to ensure a supportive family environment capable of meeting contemporary challenges. (end)

