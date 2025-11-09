403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea may adjust US drills for Trump-Kim summit
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Unification Minister, Chung Dong-young, stated on Saturday that modifications to joint military exercises with the United States would be “inevitable” if a US-North Korea summit is scheduled for the first half of next year.
“It is a very sensitive issue, but we cannot move toward a North Korea-US summit while continuing joint South Korea-US military drills,” Chung told reporters in Seoul. He emphasized that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is crucial for reviving stalled inter-Korean relations.
Chung expressed disappointment that the two leaders did not meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1, adding that “It seems Pyongyang miscalculated.” Trump had repeatedly expressed willingness to meet Kim before his visit to Seoul last month, but Pyongyang did not respond.
The minister highlighted that the period surrounding Trump’s planned visit to Beijing in April would be “a critical moment,” and stressed that Seoul must work carefully over the next five months to help facilitate a North Korea-US summit.
Earlier this week, South Korea’s national intelligence agency reported detecting signs that North Korea had been preparing for a potential meeting between Trump and Kim during the APEC summit.
“It is a very sensitive issue, but we cannot move toward a North Korea-US summit while continuing joint South Korea-US military drills,” Chung told reporters in Seoul. He emphasized that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is crucial for reviving stalled inter-Korean relations.
Chung expressed disappointment that the two leaders did not meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1, adding that “It seems Pyongyang miscalculated.” Trump had repeatedly expressed willingness to meet Kim before his visit to Seoul last month, but Pyongyang did not respond.
The minister highlighted that the period surrounding Trump’s planned visit to Beijing in April would be “a critical moment,” and stressed that Seoul must work carefully over the next five months to help facilitate a North Korea-US summit.
Earlier this week, South Korea’s national intelligence agency reported detecting signs that North Korea had been preparing for a potential meeting between Trump and Kim during the APEC summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment