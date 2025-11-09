Ashghal Enhances Environmental Sustainability Through Infrastructure Orojects For Citizens' Land

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar places great emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection, as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve a sustainable balance between economic development and the preservation of natural resources for future generations through the integration of sustainability principles across all vital sectors, including the development of infrastructure and essential services.

Within this context, the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' continues to implement infrastructure development projects for citizens' subdivisions in new and existing areas, in order to improve road networks, provide connectivity between areas, and develop infrastructure services throughout the country. Through these projects, Ashghal aims to improve the quality of life for citizens and residents.

During the implementation of these projects, Ashghal prioritises sustainability and environmental preservation, making significant efforts to integrate and disseminate best sustainability practices and ensure their application through numerous initiatives at project sites.

In this regard, Manager of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal Eng. Salem Al-Shawi Al Marri stated "the Authority has spared no effort in supporting sustainability practices and green initiatives, and has obligated all stakeholders to implement them in its projects due to their impact on environmental protection and achieving a balance between economic development and preserving resources for future generations.”

He added, "Ashghal aims to be a role model locally and regionally in this field, through the exchange of expertise, the adoption of best practices, and the support of social responsibility initiatives that contribute to environmental protection and long-term cost reduction.”

Ashghal translates its commitment to sustainability principles by incorporating green assets into its projects, most notably bicycle path networks and pedestrian walkways, which provide safe and low-emission transportation systems and encourage the use of sustainable means of transport. Sustainable assets also include green spaces within road and infrastructure projects, which contribute to carbon dioxide absorption, reduce urban heat island effects, drought and flooding, and improve stormwater management.

In the same context, the Authority is implementing surface water, groundwater, and stormwater drainage networks within citizens' subdivisions projects, which enhances the management of excess water, the sustainability of water resources, and the ability to adapt to climatic phenomena.

In the field of recycling, Ashghal has adopted several pioneering initiatives that contribute to waste reduction and lower carbon emissions. These initiatives include recycling old rubber tires and using them to produce crumb rubber modified bitumen (CRMB). Over the past five years, more than 4,510 tons of CRMB have been reused in paving existing and new roads within citizens' subdivisions development projects, contributing to increased asphalt durability, reduced traffic disruption, and environmental benefits.

The Authority also recycled more than 1.4 million tons of asphalt milled from roads between 2020 and 2024 for use in new projects, in addition to recycling and processing more than 44.3 million tons of backfilling and excavation material during the same period, for use in backfilling and road paving, contributing to a reduction in reliance on new raw materials and minimising construction waste.

Over the past four years, Ashghal's efforts have resulted in the implementation of more than 363,000 sqm of green spaces and 995 km of cycling and pedestrian paths as part of the roads and infrastructure development projects for citizens subdivisions, reflecting its commitment to achieving the sustainable development goals.

In recognition of these efforts, the Authority has received numerous international and regional awards in the field of sustainability. It also launched the "Green Award" initiative to encourage contractors and consultants to adopt best environmental practices, focusing on areas such as air quality management, groundwater reuse, carbon emission reduction, recycling, and cost-efficiency.