PM Modi Hails Bhutanese People For Grand Welcome Of Lord Buddha's Sacred Relics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the people of Bhutan for giving a grand welcome to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, which reached Thimpu from India.

In a message on social media, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India."

"These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between our two nations' shared spiritual heritage," he said.

The relics, enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi, travelled to the Kingdom of Bhutan for a public exposition from November 8 to 18, as a gesture of spiritual and cultural fellowship.

The exposition is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival (GPPF) in Thimphu, a major event praying for world peace and the healing of humanity and coincides with the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuk, the fourth King of Bhutan. It is the only Vajrayana kingdom in the world.

The holy relic delegation is led by Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior Indian monks and officials.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, speaking during GPPF, said that the King of Bhutan conceived the concept of the festival as an event for highlighting peace on earth.

This historic visit, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), marks the second time these sacred relics have been to Bhutan. The first was in 2011 on the celebration of the wedding of the King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The relics will be enshrined for public veneration at the Kuenrey Hall of Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, a palace that houses the Bhutanese government and serves as a central hub for the nation's monastic community.

He thanked the Indian government and PM Modi for allowing the sacred relics to be brought to Thimphu, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

To enrich the spiritual experience, the IBC will organise three accompanying exhibitions: Guru Padmasambhava - Tracing the life and sacred sites of the "precious guru" in India; Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Detailing the excavation and significance of Buddha relics and Life and Teachings of the Buddha: An immersive journey through the Buddha's path to enlightenment.

Additionally, the National Museum, New Delhi, will display select rare sculptures from its Buddhist Art and Heritage Gallery, said a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Culture.