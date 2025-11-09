Qatar Participates In First ACD Ministerial Meeting On Sports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The State of Qatar participated in the First Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting on Sports, which was held in the Russian city of Samara.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani.

Delivering Qatar's statement at the meeting, HE the Ambassador affirmed that the Asian dialogue on sports reflects the depth of relations and cooperation among the countries of the continent.

He expressed his appreciation to the Russian Federation for hosting and organizing the meeting, and wished that sports would continue to serve as a symbol of unity, peace, and mutual understanding among the peoples of Asia and the world.