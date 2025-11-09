Luxury Ship MSC Euribia Arrives In Old Doha Port As Cruise Season Begins
Doha, Qatar: The Terminal at Old Doha Port welcomes the luxury cruise ship MSC Euribia on Sunday, heralding the start of the 2025/2026 cruise season.
The MSC Euribia, operated by MSC Cruises, arrived in Doha on Sunday, carrying 5,000 passengers and a crew of 1,676 members.
The cruise is one of the newest and largest vessels in the MSC fleet, 331 metres in length and 43 metres in width, accommodating up to 6,327 guests and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) for cleaner, more sustainable voyages.
According to an announcement on social media, Mwani Qatar stated that the ship will make 22 scheduled calls at The Terminal in Old Doha Port throughout the cruise season, which runs until May 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment