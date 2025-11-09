ACC Issues 34,688 Certificates Of Origin In Ten Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce reported a moderate rise in export certification activity during the first ten months of 2025, issuing 34,688 certificates of origin, up 3.2% from 33,615 certificates recorded in the same period last year.Despite the increase in volume, the total value of exports covered by these certificates declined by 6.5%, amounting to JD 1.099 billion, compared with JD 1.176 billion during the corresponding period of 2024, according to the Chamber's latest statistical data.Iraq retained its position as Jordan's leading export market in terms of value, with shipments totaling JD 484 million across 2,902 certificates. Saudi Arabia followed with JD 93 million from 8,576 certificates, while Egypt ranked third with JD 78 million and 859 certificates.The United Arab Emirates and Syria came next, importing JD 69 million and JD 67 million worth of goods, respectively. Collectively, these five markets accounted for the majority of Jordan's export activity, both in value and shipment volume.In terms of product structure, foreign-origin goods (re-exports) comprised the largest segment with a total value of JD 553 million, followed by industrial products at JD 199 million, agricultural exports at JD 157 million, and Arab-origin goods at JD 95 million. The remaining share was distributed among other product categories.A certificate of origin serves as an essential document in international trade, certifying that goods in a specific shipment were produced, manufactured, or processed in a designated country. Customs authorities rely on these certificates to determine tariff eligibility and verify the goods' country of origin.The Amman Chamber of Commerce issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and raw natural resources, as well as re-exported foreign goods and foreign goods purchased from the local market under defined conditions.For industrial exports, certificates are issued upon the exporter's request based on an original factory invoice certified by an industrial chamber and an authenticated certificate confirming Jordanian origin. The process is regulated under Article (29) of the Jordanian Chambers of Commerce Regulation No. (45) of 2009 and the Instructions for Issuing Certificates of Origin (2013).The Chamber's latest figures reflect the steady resilience and diversification of Jordan's export sector, with consistent regional demand despite a marginal decline in aggregate export value.