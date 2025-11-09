Transport Minister: Arab Bridge Maritime Company A Leading Model Of Integration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Minister of Transport, Nidal Qatamin, described the Arab Bridge Maritime Company as a pioneering model of Arab economic integration and maritime cooperation, underscoring its pivotal role in the Red Sea's regional transport ecosystem.Speaking during the 86th General Assembly of the company held in Cairo, Qatamin highlighted the firm's operational and investment achievements in recent years, which have reinforced the strategic positions of Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq as key nodes in the Arab maritime transport network.The meeting was attended by Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Lt. Gen. Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, and Hazem Al-Hafathi, representing the Iraqi Minister of Transport.Qatamin noted that the company's expansion across port development, fleet modernization, and service diversification reflects a successful transformation from an operational entity into a regional investment powerhouse within the maritime transport sector. He emphasized that these initiatives are set to enhance passenger and cargo services, consolidating the company's status as a strategic gateway for regional trade.Egypt's Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir commended the company's performance, describing it as a practical example of effective Arab partnership. He noted that the company's achievements demonstrate how regional cooperation can yield tangible progress in infrastructure development and logistics integration.El-Wazir added that the company's planned strategic maritime projects reflect the depth of collaboration between the ports of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, marking a major step toward establishing a comprehensive Arab maritime transport network that supports both regional and international trade flows.For his part, Hazem Al-Hafathi affirmed that the Arab Bridge Company represents a true Arab success story, showcasing how shared regional vision can be translated into sustainable joint ventures. He reiterated Iraq's commitment to strengthening its participation in the company's future projects, particularly those linking Iraqi ports with Red Sea ports, in support of broader Arab maritime integration and economic growth.The company's General Manager, Adnan Al-Abadleh, presented the 2026 strategic plan, which includes new initiatives to connect Arab ports in the Red Sea under a unified system for maritime transport and tourism. The plan also aims to expand and modernize the fleet, upgrade existing vessels, improve operational efficiency, and introduce new maritime units to meet growing market demand and diversify transport services.During the first nine months of 2025, the company transported more than 59,000 trucks, 256,000 passengers, and 96,000 tourists, achieving a 10% growth in profits compared to the same period in 2024. Al-Abadleh noted that these results reflect the company's commitment to sustainable development and strategic investment in human capital and technical expertise.The General Assembly reaffirmed its full support for the company's strategic direction and upcoming projects, emphasizing their alignment with the Arab maritime integration agenda. The initiatives aim to further solidify the Arab Bridge Maritime Company's role as a regional hub for trade and maritime transport, strengthening its contribution to the economic connectivity of the Arab world.