Jordan, Iraq Explore Renewable Energy Investment Opportunities In Solar Home Systems

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday chaired a meeting of the energy sector partnership council to explore ways to expand renewable energy investment in Iraq, focusing on solar home system projects.The meeting follows a proposal by Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Al Ghurairi presented during discussions with Kharabsheh at the Iraq Investment Forum 2025 in Baghdad last September. The initiative aims to tap into Jordan's expertise in renewable energy to supply sustainable solutions for employees of the Iraqi Ministry of Trade, through the State Trading Company for Construction Materials.Kharabsheh highlighted that the initiative could be scaled up to benefit other Iraqi ministries through coordinated frameworks, presenting valuable opportunities for Jordanian companies to participate in solar energy projects. He also emphasized that Iraq is steadily increasing the share of renewables in its national energy mix and confirmed Jordan's readiness to support knowledge exchange and technical cooperation for mutual benefit.Secretary-General of the Ministry Amani Al-Azzam discussed the technical aspects of the project with private sector representatives, outlining steps for implementation and potential expansion.Meanwhile, representatives from several Jordanian companies expressed keen interest in the initiative, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and the shared benefits for both businesses and end users.