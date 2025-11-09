Drones Attack Major Energy Facility In Russia's Voronezh Media
Local residents reported explosions during the night, and some households experienced power outages. Regional governor Aleksandr Gusev announced a missile alert in the region.
Messages appeared in local chat groups claiming that the power plant caught fire during the attack. An eyewitness captured the moment of the strike on video.
According to Astra's analysis, the footage shows Voronezh CHPP-1 located within the city.
According to publicly available data, the combined heat and power plant is part of JSC RIR Energo. Its installed electric capacity is 378.3 MW, and its heat output is 1,389.3 Gcal per hour.
CHPP-1 supplies heating to four districts of Voronezh as well as more than a thousand enterprises, including the city's largest plant, Voronezhsintezkauchuk.Read also: Volgograd oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 6, a group of drones attacked several key fuel and energy facilities in Russia.
Illustrative photo: pixabay
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment