Drones Attack Major Energy Facility In Russia's Voronezh Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Astra Telegram channe l.

Local residents reported explosions during the night, and some households experienced power outages. Regional governor Aleksandr Gusev announced a missile alert in the region.

Messages appeared in local chat groups claiming that the power plant caught fire during the attack. An eyewitness captured the moment of the strike on video.

According to Astra's analysis, the footage shows Voronezh CHPP-1 located within the city.

According to publicly available data, the combined heat and power plant is part of JSC RIR Energo. Its installed electric capacity is 378.3 MW, and its heat output is 1,389.3 Gcal per hour.

CHPP-1 supplies heating to four districts of Voronezh as well as more than a thousand enterprises, including the city's largest plant, Voronezhsintezkauchuk.

Volgograd oilhalts operations after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 6, a group of drones attacked several key fuel and energy facilities in Russia.

Illustrative photo: pixabay