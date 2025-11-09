Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 34 Out Of 69 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Strating 18:00 on Saturday, November 8, Russian forces launched 69 strike UAVs of Shahed, Herbera, and other types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; about 50 of them were Shahed drones.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, air defense missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Sunday, November 9, air defense downed or suppressed 34 enemy drones over the northern and eastern regions of the country.

Strikes by 32 attack drones were confirmed at nine locations, and debris from downed drones fell at another location.

The Air Force reminds that the attack is still ongoing, and several enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

Damage reported as Russians attack Odesa region withs overnight

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a DTEK thermal power plant, causing serious damage to the equipment.