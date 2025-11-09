Russian Shelling Leaves Three Dead In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On November 8, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Kostiantynivka and another in Rai-Oleksandrivka. Six people in the region were injured over the past day,” Filashkin wrote.

He noted that the total number of victims in Donetsk region does not include casualties from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russian drone hits minibus inregion, leaving three injured

As Ukrinform reported, a police officer was killed in Kramatorsk district by an enemy drone strike.

Illustrative photo: National Police of Ukraine