Child Among Seven Injured As Russian Shelling Hits Kherson Region
He stated that over the past day, the city of Kherson and 35 other settlements in the region came under enemy drone strikes, air attacks, and artillery shelling.
Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas, damaging five multi-story buildings and ten private homes. Prokudin also noted that administrative buildings and private vehicles were destroyed.Read also: Number of victims of Russian strike on Dnipro has risen to 13, with three fatalities
As Ukrinform reported, on November 7, Russian forces struck 22 settlements in Kherson region, killing two people and injuring ten others.
