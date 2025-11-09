Child Among Seven Injured As Russian Shelling Hits Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that over the past day, the city of Kherson and 35 other settlements in the region came under enemy drone strikes, air attacks, and artillery shelling.

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas, damaging five multi-story buildings and ten private homes. Prokudin also noted that administrative buildings and private vehicles were destroyed.

Number of victims of Russian strike onhas risen to 13, with three fatalities

As Ukrinform reported, on November 7, Russian forces struck 22 settlements in Kherson region, killing two people and injuring ten others.