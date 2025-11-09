Resistance Movement Destroys Four Russian Military Logistics Sites, DIU Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), which posted the update on Facebook.

“The fight against the Russian army's supply lines continues. At the turn of October and November 2025, members of the resistance in Russia destroyed four key objects of the aggressor state's logistics infrastructure,” the statement reads.

In Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan, the resistance destroyed equipment on three communication towers, while near Vologda they burned a railway relay cabinet.

“The systematic disabling of such facilities significantly complicates the military logistics of the Russian invaders,” the Intelligence Directorate added.

As Ukrinform reported, the DIU forces also struck the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan with long-range drones.