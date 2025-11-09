Drone And Artillery Strikes Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Elderly Resident
“The Russians continue their terror. Last night, drones attacked Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region. A 75-year-old man was injured in Malomykhailivka community; received the necessary medical assistance,” Haivanenko wrote.
Vasylkivka community was also hit. Infrastructure and a private house were damaged, a vehicle caught fire, and destruction occurred at a local enterprise.
In Pavlohrad, a residential house was heavily damaged by an enemy drone. Two outbuildings were broken, and another one was completely destroyed.
In Nikopol district, the Russians targeted the area with FPV drones and heavy artillery, affecting both the district center and Pokrovske community. Experts are assessing the full extent of the damage.Read also: Russians launched 651 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, one person wounded
As Ukrinform reported, the number of casualties from the Russian strike on Dnipro overnight on November 8 rose to 13, with three people killed.
Illustrative photo
