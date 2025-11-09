Kuala Lumpur City Hall Marks Azerbaijan's Victory Day With Tower Display
According to Azernews, a giant projection of the Azerbaijani flag was displayed on the digital screen of the city hall's impressive MENARA-1 tower. Against the backdrop of the proud tricolor, the message“Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan” appeared.
The screen on the MENARA-1 tower, which rises more than 90 meters high, is considered the largest digital display space in Malaysia.
