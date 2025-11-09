Arhaan Khan Gets Birthday Wishes From Mom Malaika & Massi Amrita

Former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan turned 23 on November 9. Marking her "baby boy" Arhaan's birthday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture of him sitting on a yacht, gazing out at the serene azure waters. Arhaan also received an adorable wish from her massi, Amrita Arora.

On Sunday morning, Amrita took to Instagram and dropped a candid picture with Arhaan. In the image, the two can be seen sleeping together on a couch. "May we always lay on each other for whatever comes our way...happy birthday my twin. budhii loves you insanely," she posted.

Malaika on Her 'Most Favourite Person'

In October, Malaika attended JITO Connect 2025, where she took part in an interactive Q & A session with the audience. When an audience member asked Malaika to name her favourite icon in the industry, she said she couldn't single out just one, as she has drawn inspiration from many. "There are so many people I've looked up to in my years. I mean, I've grown up on Malayalam films. My mom is a Malayali... So, I've grown up on a staple of Malayalam films. So, I remember, I used to really idolise them," she said.

But Malaika did reveal who her favourite person is. Of course, it's her son Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her former husband Arbaaz Khan. " But if you ask me, my most favourite person in the world is my son. He is my most favourite," she said. (ANI)

