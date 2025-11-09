Katta Remark Reflects BJP's Mentality, Not Bihar's: Pawan Khera

Congress Slams PM Modi's 'Katta' Remark

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "katta" (country-made pistol) remark, saying that the language of guns and "kanpatti" (temple of the head) reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mentality, not that of Bihar or the Congress.

Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Bihar on Saturday, had taken a swipe at the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar" (We don't want a gun-wielding government, we want the NDA government again).

"It is very surprising to hear such words from the Prime Minister of the country... No one has used such absurd language. This gun and 'Kanpatti' is their mentality, not Bihar's," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Khera Backs 'Vote Theft' Allegations, Warns ECI

The Congress leader also backed Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft), launching a strong attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI). He claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would have to answer questions over the conduct of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

"This time, Gyanesh Kumar will have to answer. Will Bihar forgive him if he conducts elections as PM Modi's puppet? Bihar will not allow vote chori," Pawan Khera added.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Widespread 'Vote Theft'

Earlier today, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission over "vote theft", asserting that he has more evidence and will reveal it soon The Congress leader alleged that a large-scale "vote theft" was taking place and claimed that democracy and the "Constitution are under attack".

Addressing reporters in Pachmarhi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that around 25 lakh votes had been "stolen," asserting that one out of every eight votes had been manipulated.

"Vote chori has been done clearly. Twenty-five lakh votes have been stolen. Every one out of eight votes has been stolen. After seeing the data, I believe the same has happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This is a system of the BJP and the Election Commission. We have more evidence, and we will show it after some time," Gandhi claimed.

He further accused the ruling BJP of creating a mechanism to institutionalise electoral malpractice. "The main issue is of vote chori and SIR is a system to cover it up and institutionalise," he said.

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections, which will take place on November 11 in 122 Assembly constituencies. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

