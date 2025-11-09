Suniel Shetty Attends BSF Motorcycle Rally Curtain Raiser In Jammu

Suniel Shetty Lauds BSF at Jammu Rally

Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday morning attended the curtain raiser of the BSF Motorcycle Rally organised from Jammu to Bhuj here. Speaking to media, he said, "This is a huge honour for me because if people know me, they know me because of my character of Bhairav Singh in Border. This is the first marathon, so I hope there will be a lot of people... BSF is deployed in the toughest places and keeps us safe. We know they are there, so we are safe..."

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Suniel was recently seen in 'Hunter season 2', which also features Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas. On talking about returning as Vikram, Suniel earlier said, "Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery - of this world and of Vikram's journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He's a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen."

Upcoming Film 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel's upcoming film projects include Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Suniel Shetty played the role of Shyam in the Hera Pheri franchise, while Akshay Kumar donned Raju's character, and Paresh Rawal played Baburao's role in the movie. Now it's to be seen how the third part unfolds for the audience. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)