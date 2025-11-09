Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah, And CEC Of '25 Lakh Vote Chori' Explosive Claim


In a blistering statement from Pachmarhi, Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh votes were 'stolen' in recent polls, accusing PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of running a 'vote chori system.' He claimed similar frauds occurred in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

