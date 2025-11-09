Is Ahan Shetty Dating Marathi Actress Jiya Shankar? Here's The Truth

Rumors are swirling about an affair between Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty and 'Ved' fame actress Jiya Shankar. Although Jiya has often admitted to having a boyfriend, she has kept his name a secret.

Bollywood superstar Ahan Shetty is reportedly dating an actress. Rumors about their budding relationship have been circulating for a few days, and discussions about the couple have gained traction across social media, leaving fans curious about the new celebrity pairing.

Reports suggest that Marathi actress Jiya Shankar, known for the film Ved, might become Suniel Shetty's daughter-in-law. Rumors linking Ahan Shetty and Jiya have surfaced recently, sparking speculation that the two are dating, and fans are discussing the potential celebrity couple online.

Beau Actress Jiya Shankar has often hinted at having a boyfriend but has never revealed his identity. Active on social media, she regularly shares photos and videos, keeping fans intrigued about her personal life and sparking curiosity about her rumored relationship.

Actress Jiya Shankar frequently shares glimpses of her vacations and hints about a boyfriend. However, whether the rumors linking her to Ahan Shetty are true or not will remain unclear until either of them confirms it publicly.

Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap, starring opposite Tara Sutaria. Despite high expectations, the film failed at the box office, marking a challenging start to Ahan's acting career.

Jiya Shankar played the lead role in the Marathi film Ved alongside Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. She has also appeared in popular TV serials like Pishachini and Kaatelal & Sons, showcasing her versatility across film and television.