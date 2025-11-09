Tej Pratap Yadav Claims Life Threat Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Says 'Enemies May Get Me Killed'

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said that he is 'under threat' and fears that his enemies might get him 'killed'. Yadav, who was recently expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father, has now floated his own political outfit and is contesting from the Mahua constituency in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Tej Pratap said, "My security has been increased... I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy." However, he did not reveal the identities of those he considered his enemies. The young leader's remarks come at a sensitive time as political tensions rise ahead of the next phase of polling.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav says, "... My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies... It's Tejashwi's birthday and I give him my best wishes. Hope he has a bright... twitter/x3byRziii3

- ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

Tensions within family and new political beginnings

Tej Pratap Yadav's strained relationship with his family has been in the public eye for months. He was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly admitted to being in a relationship with a woman, a post that he later deleted, claiming his social media account had been "hacked." His father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, later disowned him citing "irresponsible behaviour." Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched the Janshakti Janta Dal, marking a new political journey. He had also accused some within his former party of plotting to create a rift between him and his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. In social media posts, he used the term 'Jaichand,' a reference to betrayal, to describe those behind the alleged conspiracy. Despite the internal rifts, Tej Pratap extended warm wishes to Tejashwi on his birthday, saying, "My blessings are always with him. He should continue to grow further."

Bihar readies for second phase of polls

After a record voter turnout in the first phase, Bihar is gearing up for the second phase of Assembly elections on November 11, covering 122 constituencies. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes BJP, JD(U), HAMS, and LJP (RV), is aiming to retain power, while the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, Left parties, and VIP, seeks a comeback. Pawan Khera's Jan Suraaj, contesting independently in more than 200 seats, adds a new twist to the electoral battle. The results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.

