Switching Jobs? Your PF Will Move Automatically Under New EPFO Rules

EPFO Rules: EPFO has now introduced easier processes for all employees. Every employee should know about these rules and processes. Many EPFO rules have changed in 2025.

Until now, transferring funds from an old company's EPF account to a new one when changing jobs was a big process. Delays occurred due to steps like filling Form-13 and getting approvals. But from 2025, this problem is solved. EPFO has announced new rules, making EPF transfers fully automatic.

As soon as an employee joins a new company and the joining date is entered in the EPFO portal, all funds from the old EPF account will automatically transfer to the new one. No forms needed. This saves time and helps employees manage their funds securely without hassle.

Every employee just needs one UAN (Universal Account Number). Even when you join a new job, the EPF account continues with the same UAN. No need to merge old and new accounts.

According to EPFO, using Aadhaar-based e-KYC and e-Sign tech speeds up transfers. What took 30-45 days will now be done in 7-10 days. After the transfer, the old account balance will show zero, and the new account will show the full balance.

If the old employer doesn't update the exit date, the employee can declare it using Aadhaar OTP. The system verifies it automatically. Interest on EPF money continues during the transfer process.

Benefits:

1. Easy money transfer when changing jobs.2. No need for old employer's approval.3. Funds continue without interest loss.4. Lifelong account with one UAN.