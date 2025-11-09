Vastu Tips For Wealth: Never Do These 8 Things If You Want Goddess Lakshmi's Blessings

According to Vastu Shastra, certain mistakes at home can block Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and invite negative energy. Learn 8 things you should never do to maintain peace, luck, and prosperity.

A home mirrors the energy of those who live in it. When it's poorly maintained, it can invite negative vibrations and Vastu doshas, leading to stress, health problems, and financial troubles. Here are key Vastu mistakes you should avoid for a peaceful, prosperous home.

As per Vastu, one should wake up before sunrise (4-6 AM). Sleeping in after sunrise is believed to spread negative energy, leading to needless expenses and career obstacles.

In Vastu, leaky taps are a bad sign. A constantly dripping tap is said to bring misfortune and cause failures. If you spot a leak, you should fix or replace it right away.

Don't keep unused or damaged footwear, especially near the entrance. It's said to block wealth, leading to financial and health problems. Dispose of old footwear right away.

Keeping broken mirrors is bad Vastu. A mirror facing the bed can cause restless sleep. Storing junk electronics increases Rahu Dosha, which may lead to career setbacks.

Lighting lamps morning and evening is vital. The light is believed to banish negative energy. If you can't do both, lighting one at dusk is essential, especially on holy days.

Not cleaning daily is inauspicious. Cobwebs and clutter spread negative energy and block positive flow. Leaving bathroom doors open or keeping them unclean also adds to Vastu defects.

Washing and drying clothes outside at night is bad Vastu. It's said to attract negative energies, causing fights and stress. It's best to wash clothes in the morning.

Creaky, damaged doors are bad Vastu, causing stress and conflict. Fix them ASAP.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.