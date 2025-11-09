India's 'Push-Up Man' Rohtash Chaudhary Breaks Guinness World Record

Rohtash Chaudhary, known as the Push-up Man of India, has rewritten history and elevated the nation's fitness spirit to new heights. The Fit India Ambassador successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the "Most Push-ups in One Hour with a 60 lb Pack on the Back" by performing an astonishing 847 push-ups at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, today. With this feat, Rohtash broke the previous record of 820 push-ups, earlier held by Syria, and brought the Guinness World Record title home to India.

Minister Applauds Record-Breaking Performance

The official Guinness verification team confirmed the record on-site, making this a proud moment not just for Rohtash, but for every Indian inspired by the Fit India Movement. The record attempt was conducted under the banner of the Fit India Movement, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, graced the event and felicitated Rohtash for his extraordinary achievement.

Congratulating Rohtash on his record-breaking performance, Mansukh Mandaviya said, as quoted from SAI Media, "Rohtash Chaudhary is an embodiment of the Fit India spirit. Rohtash is also carrying forward the dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fit, strong, and self-reliant nation. "His dedication to this record attempt for Operation Sindoor and our armymen and his constant devotion to fitness make him an inspiration for the youth of our country," Mandaviya added.

A Dedication to Armed Forces and a Call to Youth

Speaking after his achievement, an emotional Rohtash said, "In November 2024, I made a record of 704 one-leg push-ups and dedicated that to our Prime Minister. Today, I dedicate this new record to our armed forces and Operation Sindoor, which symbolises the strength, discipline, and unity of our nation. I thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for their constant motivation and support."

He added that the Fit India Movement has ignited a "social movement through Sundays on Cycle for a pollution-free and healthy India," and urged the youth to take up fitness as a national duty.

An Inspiring Spectacle

On Sunday, thousands of school children, fitness enthusiasts, and Fit India Ambassadors cheered Rohtash's relentless display of strength. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)