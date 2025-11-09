Bihar Polls: BJP's Shreyasi Singh Faces Mahagathbandhan In Jamui

As Bihar gears up for the second phase of Assembly elections, Jamui is one of the key constituencies to watch out for, with BJP's sitting MLA and ace shooter Shreyasi Singh looking to retain her seat against a strong challenge from the Mahagathbandhan.

Jamui, which falls under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, was earlier represented by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

The Main Contenders

For the 2025 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has reposed faith in Shreyasi Singh as its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, while the Mahagathbandhan has fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shamshad Alam. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has nominated Anil Prasad Sah, adding another dimension to the contest in a constituency known for its complex social and political equations.

Historical and Cultural Context

Jamui holds historical and cultural significance as part of the ancient Anga kingdom, often mentioned in the Mahabharata. It is associated with King Karna, who ruled Anga with its capital at Champa, near present-day Jamui. The region also holds religious significance, with connections to both Jainism and Buddhism, as it is believed to have been visited by Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira.

Electoral Strategy and Dynamics

Shreyasi Singh, who comes from a prominent political family, is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, who served in the Chandra Shekhar-led government and represented both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Her mother, Putul Kumari, is also a former Parliamentarian. Leveraging her strong political lineage and sporting credentials, Shreyasi is seen as having an edge in the contest. However, the Mahagathbandhan is banking on the constituency's significant Muslim population and its traditional 'MY (Muslim-Yadav)' vote base to tilt the balance in its favour.

Past Election Results

During the 2020 elections, Shreyasi Singh defeated RJD's Vijay Prakash by a margin of 13,026 votes, securing 79,603 votes against Prakash's 66,577. In 2015, RJD's Vijay Prakash had won the seat by defeating BJP's Ajay Pratap by 8,249 votes. Earlier, in 2010, JD(U)'s Ajay Pratap defeated Vijay Prakash by 24,467 votes.

Election Schedule and Outlook

With both major alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, investing heavily in Jamui, the constituency is expected to witness an intense contest this time as well. In the first phase of polling, held on November 6 across 121 constituencies, voter turnout was recorded at 65.08 per cent. The second phase, covering the remaining 122 seats, is scheduled for November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

