CM Yogi Targets Cong-RJD Says Only NDA Can Ensure Development In Bihar

Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath, addressed a massive public meeting in the Sikti Assembly constituency of Araria district, where he launched a sharp attack on the Congress and RJD.

Calling the RJD's rule a“jungle raj”, Yogi said that more than 70 massacres took place during that period.

He cautioned the public that if Congress and RJD return to power, Bihar could again slip into an era of crime and anarchy.

CM Yogi said that after the NDA government was formed in 2005 under Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar moved onto a new path of development.

Today, he said, every village has access to roads, electricity, and other facilities -- a state once trapped in fear and darkness is now witnessing rapid change.

The UP CM said that only an NDA government can bring development to Bihar.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes, he said the Centre has been providing free rations to 80 crore poor people, while the work of Congress and RJD has been limited to corruption and brokering.

CM Yogi said that under PM Modi's leadership, there is a legacy of development and welfare for the poor.

Targeting the opposition, he said that Congress and RJD used to deny the existence of Lord Ram, and if Ram does not exist, how can Goddess Janaki exist?

He accused the opposition of repeatedly opposing the Ram Temple movement.

CM Yogi said Congress used to claim the Ram Temple would never be built, RJD stopped the Ram Rath Yatra, and in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party fired on Ram bhakts.

“But we said -- 'Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, aur mandir wahin banayenge' -- and today a grand Ram Temple stands in Ayodhya,” he said, adding that now Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, Lakshman and Bajrangbali are enshrined there.

He also said that the international airport in Ayodhya has been named after Maharishi Valmiki.

CM Yogi asserted that Congress and RJD have repeatedly insulted the country's faith and are now again trying to bring instability to Bihar.

He said the NDA government had brought major improvements in education, employment and infrastructure.

Concluding his address, CM Yogi appealed to voters to choose wisely in this election.

“If Bihar has to progress, people must choose a government committed to development, not one that represents misrule and lawlessness,” he said.