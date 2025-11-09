403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Energy Chief Calls COP30 A Farce Amid U.S. LNG Push
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The story starts with a word: farce. That's how U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright described COP30, calling it“essentially a farce” and“not an honest organization seeking to better human lives.”
He said he might show up next time“to bring some common sense.” Washington also chose not to send a senior delegation to Belém, arguing it won't risk economic or national security for unclear climate targets.
Now the story behind the story. Wright delivered those lines while courting European buyers for U.S. liquefied natural gas.
That tells you the North Star: reliable energy at manageable prices, even if it slows the pace set by UN forums.
He and other officials also pushed back on European carbon rules, saying they weigh on growth and innovation.
Inside COP30, the mood was the mirror image. UN leaders warned that delaying action is a moral failure, and Latin American presidents called for faster cuts to fossil-fuel use.
U.S. Energy Chief Calls COP30 a Farce Amid U.S. LNG Push
Brazil, the host, pitche forest finance and more predictable carbon markets-an effort to turn Amazon stewardship into bankable projects.
Colombia's president criticized the American no-show; Brazil's president kept the door open, saying he hopes Washington will eventually engage more fully.
China and India did not send their top leaders either, underscoring how hard it is to align the biggest emitters.
Why this matters if you live, work, or invest abroad: what happens-or doesn't-at COP shapes the rules of trade.
Carbon border measures, subsidies, and“green” standards can change costs for airlines, exporters, miners, and data centers.
If LNG remains central in Europe, gas prices and shipping patterns shift. If forest finance scales up, money flows into the Amazon and compliance demands rise for agribusiness and logistics.
The practical takeaway: expect more arguments over how fast to cut emissions and who pays. Brazil wants to convert the COP spotlight into cash and clear rules.
The United States is signaling that energy security and affordability come first. Between those poles sit businesses and households that need predictable policy, steady power, and prices they can live with.
He said he might show up next time“to bring some common sense.” Washington also chose not to send a senior delegation to Belém, arguing it won't risk economic or national security for unclear climate targets.
Now the story behind the story. Wright delivered those lines while courting European buyers for U.S. liquefied natural gas.
That tells you the North Star: reliable energy at manageable prices, even if it slows the pace set by UN forums.
He and other officials also pushed back on European carbon rules, saying they weigh on growth and innovation.
Inside COP30, the mood was the mirror image. UN leaders warned that delaying action is a moral failure, and Latin American presidents called for faster cuts to fossil-fuel use.
U.S. Energy Chief Calls COP30 a Farce Amid U.S. LNG Push
Brazil, the host, pitche forest finance and more predictable carbon markets-an effort to turn Amazon stewardship into bankable projects.
Colombia's president criticized the American no-show; Brazil's president kept the door open, saying he hopes Washington will eventually engage more fully.
China and India did not send their top leaders either, underscoring how hard it is to align the biggest emitters.
Why this matters if you live, work, or invest abroad: what happens-or doesn't-at COP shapes the rules of trade.
Carbon border measures, subsidies, and“green” standards can change costs for airlines, exporters, miners, and data centers.
If LNG remains central in Europe, gas prices and shipping patterns shift. If forest finance scales up, money flows into the Amazon and compliance demands rise for agribusiness and logistics.
The practical takeaway: expect more arguments over how fast to cut emissions and who pays. Brazil wants to convert the COP spotlight into cash and clear rules.
The United States is signaling that energy security and affordability come first. Between those poles sit businesses and households that need predictable policy, steady power, and prices they can live with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment