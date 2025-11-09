Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 9, 2025


2025-11-09 05:00:31
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: The Swingles at Bourbon Street (Moema), Eduardo Cubano Trio's Buena Vista homage at JazzB (Vila Buarque), Roda de Samba do Fruta do Pé at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria Baixa), and“Domingo no Villa” at Villa Country (Barra Funda). Also notable: Casa de Francisca's Almoço & Música double sessions (Consolação) and the UNIDOS DO BPM rooftop marathon at Edifício Martinelli (Centro).

Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - The Swingles (a cappella legends)
  • Why picked: Grammy-winning vocal group in an intimate New Orleans–style club-rare SP date.
  • Start: 16:30 (domingo)
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Tickets: Sympla - The Swingles
JazzB - Eduardo Cubano Trio: Homenagem ao Buena Vista Social Club (latin jazz)
  • Why picked: Sunny Sunday matinee-Cuban swing in a beloved downtown room.
  • Start: 14:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
  • Tickets: Sympla - Eduardo Cubano Trio
Galpão Zona Norte - Roda de Samba do Fruta do Pé (roda de domingo)
  • Why picked: Big North-Zone roda-doors from the afternoon, party rolls into the night.
  • Start: abertura 14:00
  • Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Fruta do Pé
Villa Country - Domingo no Villa (sertanejo)
  • Why picked: Classic Sunday at SP's country mega-club-big sing-along crowd and dance floor.
  • Start: 20:00 (portões)
  • Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 774, Barra Funda
  • Tickets: Ticket360 - Domingo no Villa
Also notable
  • Casa de Francisca - Almoço & Música (two sessions) - Start: 13:00 & 16:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: IG post (08–09/11 sessions). site.
  • Edifício Martinelli - UNIDOS DO BPM (rooftop party) - Start: 14:00–23:00; Address: Centro Histórico (terraço); Tickets: Sympla - UNIDOS DO BPM.
Suggested route

Day-into-night: 14:00 JazzB matinée → 16:30 The Swingles at Bourbon Street → 19:30 head north for Galpão Zona Norte (roda segue à noite) → 20:00 Villa Country (Barra Funda) as a late anchor; daytime alternative: rooftop UNIDOS DO BPM (14:00–23:00) plus a Casa de Francisca session.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Moema ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Vila Maria ↔ Barra Funda legs run ~20–40 min by app rides on Sundays-set pickup points after shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; casual to smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
  • Seated rooms (JazzB) reward early arrival; warehouse rodas can have lines by evening.

Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Nov 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

