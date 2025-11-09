São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 9, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 9, 2025
-
Why picked: Grammy-winning vocal group in an intimate New Orleans–style club-rare SP date.
Start: 16:30 (domingo)
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets: Sympla - The Swingles
-
Why picked: Sunny Sunday matinee-Cuban swing in a beloved downtown room.
Start: 14:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Tickets: Sympla - Eduardo Cubano Trio
-
Why picked: Big North-Zone roda-doors from the afternoon, party rolls into the night.
Start: abertura 14:00
Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Fruta do Pé
-
Why picked: Classic Sunday at SP's country mega-club-big sing-along crowd and dance floor.
Start: 20:00 (portões)
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 774, Barra Funda
Tickets: Ticket360 - Domingo no Villa
-
Casa de Francisca - Almoço & Música (two sessions)
- Start: 13:00 & 16:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: IG post (08–09/11 sessions). site.
Edifício Martinelli - UNIDOS DO BPM (rooftop party)
- Start: 14:00–23:00; Address: Centro Histórico (terraço); Tickets: Sympla - UNIDOS DO BPM.
Day-into-night: 14:00 JazzB matinée → 16:30 The Swingles at Bourbon Street → 19:30 head north for Galpão Zona Norte (roda segue à noite) → 20:00 Villa Country (Barra Funda) as a late anchor; daytime alternative: rooftop UNIDOS DO BPM (14:00–23:00) plus a Casa de Francisca session.Getting around & quick tips
-
Moema ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Vila Maria ↔ Barra Funda legs run ~20–40 min by app rides on Sundays-set pickup points after shows.
Carry a photo ID; casual to smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
Seated rooms (JazzB) reward early arrival; warehouse rodas can have lines by evening.
Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Nov 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
